Cyprus Tabletop Gaming festival on this Sunday

The Cyprus Tabletop Gaming Day is Cyprus’ very first festival that is exclusively dedicated to tabletop gaming of all kinds. An all-day event in Nicosia on Sunday at the cafeteria of the European University Cyprus, it will sport all sorts of games, cards and industry professionals.

From 10am until 6pm, festival goers will be able to take part in modern board games, which are suitable for all ages, fantasy roleplaying games, trading card games and miniature wargames, while local tabletop game publishers and retail companies set up exhibition stalls. Sandwiches, snacks, hot and cold drinks will be available from the cafeteria and entrance to the festival’s activities costs just €5 for everyone above 12.

Besides well-known games, the Playtesting Sessions will feature unreleased or newly released board games created by Cypriot game designers, giving fans the chance to try them out. The board games section will be presented by the Imagination Gaming Cyprus team, which operates in Nicosia. The team has been using board games since 2016 as a powerful learning tool for children and adults, thus highlighting their value.

The team has over 400 new generation board games of all categories (strategy, party games, fantasy, expression, memory, mystery, dexterity etc.) for children from four-years-old to adults, while it organises events all year round for children and adults. The Tabletop Roleplaying section at the festival will be presented by Table Fables, a tabletop and roleplay community based in Nicosia, which organises frequent tabletop events with modern board games, as well as one-shots and tutorials for old-school pen and paper RPGs, such as the classic Dungeons & Dragons.

 

Board games event with exhibitors and games. April 9. European University Cyprus, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. €5. [email protected]

