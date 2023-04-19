Cryptocurrency showdown: TMS Network (TMSN) devours decentralized finance titans Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) with $4 million investment

In a world where tokens are being pitched against one another in a race for supremacy, the TMS Network (TMSN) has shown unwavering resilience. A typical instance is when TMS Network (TMSN) proved the better token when pitted against Aave (AAVE) and Curve DAO (CRV) with a $4 million blowout in the ongoing second stage of the presale. This article will be looking at TMS Network (TMSN) prospects at other tokens in the market.

TMS Network (TMSN)

In this world where there are new trading platforms for different asset classes, including crypto, equities, CFDs, and Forex, there comes the need for a platform that brings all these other platforms together and enables inter-platform transactions. TMS Network (TMSN) is the solution to this issue.

It offers various advanced tools, including trading signals, trading bots, etc. Leveraging on the decentralized network eliminates the need for intermediaries and brings the platform directly to the trader. These features, to mention a few, have made it a top choice for investors in 2023.

In this world, TMS Network (TMSN) is enjoying the benefits of the newfound interest of investors, with a whopping $4 million investment raised so far in the ongoing second stage of the presale. With a price point of $0.05, it is set to bring massive gains for the investor.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a platform that allows users to lend different tokens, and it supports additional ERC-20 tokens and other new Ethereum-compatible networks. Aave (AAVE) doesn’t require verification and allows swapping a token for other tokens.

With an easy-to-use interface, Aave (AAVE) was poised to be a user favorite in cryptocurrency, with the option to borrow huge sums and swap your tokens if a better opportunity arises. However, some available networks have limited transaction reporting and token choices on Aave (AAVE).

Unlike Aave (AAVE), TMS Network (TMSN) also provides a seamless experience on its platform and makes it user-centric to make every user earn as they trade. It is a significant feature that makes it a user favorite among new and old traders. Also, while Aave (AAVE) has good fundamentals, ranked #47 in the entire cryptosystem, it still has a long way to go.

UNISWAP (UNI)

With different platforms for exchanging tokens abundant in the crypto space, Uniswap (UNI) has made a name for itself as one of the largest decentralized exchange platforms in the world today. Uniswap (UNI) is an automated market maker that uses smart contracts to set prices and execute trades in crypto trading. The Uniswap (UNI) platform has a user-friendly design that allows traders to either trade tokens or mine crypto using liquidity pools.

Uniswap (UNI) is currently ranked #21 in the entire cryptosystem, with a total market cap of $6.1 billion and a total circulating supply of over 500 thousand tokens. Uniswap (UNI) is currently priced at $6.11, a 2% decrease from the average price. Also, Uniswap transfers come with high gas fees and a high risk of loss in cases of a network outage.

And unlike TMS Network (TMSN), which has an up-to-date user-centric platform that enables traders to link their accounts to trade effortlessly, Uniswap (UNI) doesn’t have a know-your-customer protocol for their users, which can increase the risk of fraud and impersonation.

Conclusion

This article has discussed different coins in the cryptosystem; although TMS Network (TMSN) is a new coin, it is doing very well in the competition to be the best as it has many real-world advantages. With a price point in the second presale stage, investors are keen to buy this token as it will surely bring massive gains.

Aave (AAVE) is a good token with solid fundamentals but provides users with limited transaction options. Similarly, Uniswap (UNI) has good fundamentals and the numbers to back it up, but the site can be prone to fraud. To learn more about the up-and-coming TMSN token, click the links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more