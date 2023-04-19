The Sparklo (SPRK) presale most likely to outperform Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) in 2023

Many tokens are slowly losing ground after a good start in 2023. With coins such as Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) becoming riskier to investors, they have now focused more on Sparklo – a unique project currently in its presale stage and expected to surge 20x soon! Let’s find out why!

New Polkadot (DOT) development falls short of expectations

The Polkadot (DOT) and Stellar (XLM) networks recently announced a significant collaboration to improve liquidity – a Spacewalk bridge connecting them. This is a fresh take on Pendulum Chain, one of the Polkadot (DOT) parachains.

However, the Polkadot (DOT) coin did not see any significant surges by this news as it now trades at $6.88, a slight jump of 3% in the past day alone. The trading volume for Polkadot (DOT) also leaves a lot to be desired as it dropped by 0.13% then, sinking to $228,943,767.

This sudden decrease in trading volume shows a bearish sentiment for Polkadot (DOT), which could soon trigger a fall to its support level of $6.06.

Filecoin (FIL) introduces new Bug Bounty Program

The Filecoin (FIL) team just made an updated bug bounty initiative public with more generous incentives of up to $500k for significant vulnerabilities. This news sparked a small rally for Filecoin (FIL), which currently has a value of $6.22, jumping by 2.65% overnight.

On the other hand, the trading volume for Filecoin (FIL) paints a different picture as it has plummeted by 21%, standing at $179,270,021. This may be a dark omen for the Filecoin (FIL) price soon, but even if Filecoin (FIL) manages to see green charts soon – investing in projects with more considerable upside potential would yield more gains, in our opinion!

Sparklo (SPRK) looks prepared to take off

Sparklo will stand out from its competition by developing the first-ever decentralized alternative-investment platform allowing users to purchase and trade fractionalized NFTs backed by rare metals such as gold, platinum, and silver!

Even low-income investors can purchase parts of the token for a very affordable price! However, Sparklo will send you the actual asset backing the NFT if you buy the whole token.

Regarding safety, Sparklo will lock liquidity for 100 years while freezing team tokens for a thousand days. It has already undergone an audit by InterFi Network, and the KYC audit is presently nearing completion.

The Sparklo token is worth only $0.015 right now at Level One of its presale, but not for long! Analysts are enthusiastic about its future, forecasting that its price may soar by 3,900% and reach $0.60 in Q4 of 2023.

If you are looking for a potential blue-chip token for a low price, sign up for the Sparklo presale now!

