Cypriot real estate mogul shares investment insights at Nicosia conference

Cypriot expat and business mogul John Christodoulou recently shared his experience of investing in real estate during the annual Real Estate & Construction Conference & Exhibition held at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia.

In his speech, Christodoulou focused on investment risks, planning rules and the positives and negatives of investing in real estate across various countries including the UK, France, Italy, Monaco, Ukraine, Russia, and the illegally-occupied north of the island.

Christodoulou highlighted the significant risk for landlords when tenants fail to pay rent, which can create serious problems for all involved. He mentioned that France and Italy have laws that heavily favour tenants, while the UK and Monaco have more balanced rules that allow for easier resolution of this situation.

“France has rules that can prevent the eviction of non-paying tenants from residential properties during the winter months, while on the other hand, the UK and Monaco have more balanced rules that allow for easier resolution of this situation,” Christodoulou said during his speech.

“A country with laws balanced between landlords and tenants will attract more investment into real estate, and this is what every country should be trying to achieve,” he added.

According to Christodoulou, the most prudent investors buy existing income-producing buildings, as property development is the riskiest part of any real estate investment.

He cautioned that developing property in a foreign country increases risk, and advised that a local team is necessary to mitigate that risk.

Christodoulou added that high interest rates, the risk of recession, war, or even well-known and established international banks going bust can easily create problems and change the mood for everyone.

What is more, Christodoulou also spoke about the importance of good planning rules, which improve the quality and safety of structures and benefit both the construction sector and the wider economy.

In addition, he explained that each country has its own minimum building standards, but the planning process itself can vary from country to country.

Christodoulou suggested that by having an efficient planning process with clear rules, more property investors will be attracted to any country.

The event’s keynote speaker further discussed the negatives and positives of investing in real estate.

He stated that a real estate investment company is looking for higher returns, laws balanced between landlord and tenant, and a swift planning process, while the holiday home investor is more concerned with days of sunshine and the availability of local airports and direct flights.

Christodoulou expressed his belief that real estate is the best business in the world for any investor, as it can provide capital appreciation, hedge against inflation, provide security, and a steadily growing income.

Christodoulou concluded his speech by advising real estate investors to love what they do, do their homework, and have the right team around them, as well as find the right banks to support them.

Finally, he stated that by following these principles, investors can drive their companies to the very highest levels.

John Christodoulou is the sole owner of the Yianis Group. Over a period of forty years, he developed one of the largest private property investment and development companies in Europe, especially the UK, that now owns and asset manages its own portfolio.

Its notable list of unique luxury hotels, residential properties, commercial investments and retail sites includes the Canary Riverside Plaza at Canary Wharf, Marriott London West India Quay, Hilton Manchester, Radisson Blu in Liverpool and the Palace Hotel in Southend.