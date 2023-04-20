April 20, 2023

Cyprus authorities to showcase electronic health progress

Cyprus’ National Electronic Health Authority and the Health Ministry are taking strides to address electronic health issues and are holding a lecture to inform the public about the progress they have made so far.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday by the University of Cyprus, the lecture, titled ‘Electronic Health and a Citizen’s integrated medical file’, will be presented by Christos Schizas, the authority’s president, and Constantinos Pattichis, professor of the Department of Informatics and Director of the Biomedical Engineering Research Unit at the University of Cyprus.

The lecture will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 18:00, at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous.

During the lecture, the presenters will discuss the services that can be provided through the implementation of eHealth services, as well as the legislation surrounding it.

They will also inform the public about the creation of a standard Electronic Health Record (EHR) through the “Integrated National Electronic Health Ecosystem – eHealth4U” programme.

The project is managed by the eHealth laboratory of the Department of Informatics and the Biomedical Engineering Research Centre of the University of Cyprus, through a consortium of eight agencies.

The programme is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Republic of Cyprus, through the Research and Innovation Foundation (Idek).

The creation of an electronic health record represents a significant development for Cyprus, as it will allow for a more streamlined and efficient healthcare system.

An electronic health record represents a digital version of a patient’s medical history, which includes information about past illnesses, medications, allergies, and procedures.

As evidenced in similar applications abroad, having this information readily available can empower healthcare professionals to provide better care for their patients.

