April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police carry out mock terrorist attack exercise

By Nick Theodoulou00
MAEP, police exercise, police training, helicopter

The police forces’ top units responded to a mock terrorist attack on Thursday to assess their readiness, in a simulation of terror strikes which included an attack on Kykkos monastery.

Constantinos Papallas, commander of the police air operations unit (Maep), detailed that the scenario included the bishop being taken hostage, the Pedoulas bridge leading to the monastery being blown up, with information of a second attack from the sea targeting the Vasilikos area.

Papallas said that the information gathered during the scenario will be collected and analysed on Friday, adding that the training went very well.

He explained that the simulation began at 10.30am with the deployment of rapid response unit (MMAD) personnel to the unit’s helipad, with teams from the anti-terror unit (EAO) being deployed by helicopter to Kykkos monastery and another to Zygi.

“The exercise [also] included rescuing wounded persons near the monastery and others from Governor’s Beach, who were then transported to Limassol general hospital,” the commander added.

He further detailed that the exercise involved the coordination of all available Maep assets, with personnel being tested on the rapid response of their units, the coordination of different teams and practicing fast rope, rappelling and casualty rescue operations.

The simulated attack on the Pedoulas bridge meant that units were heavily delayed on the ground.

Authorities soon received information that a second attack, this time from the sea, was imminent at Vasilikos. Police passed on information that a white vehicle with two armed suspects were seen parked in Zygi. Instructions were given for the vehicle to be pinned down.

The exercise also reported that explosions were heard at the marina of a beachfront hotel in Limassol and orders were given for anti-terror units to be dispatched.

The simulation involved two members of the unit being injured and then being transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

