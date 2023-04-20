Sparklo (SPRK) presale pulling investors from Litecoin (LTC) and Stellar Lumen (XLM)

Sparklo, Litecoin (LTC), and Stellar Lumen (XLM) have gained significant traction in crypto. While Stellar Lumen (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) have been in the coin market for a while, Sparklo is new. Yet it provides a unique twist by allowing users to buy and sell precious metals on-chain. This article will highlight why you should buy the SPRK token presale.

Stellar Lumen (XLM) experiences significant increase as analyst predicted

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is a cryptocurrency created in 2014 to facilitate fast and low-cost cross-border transactions. Its recent bullish signals and price increase may be worth investors’ attention.

Stellar Lumen (XLM) price has broken above both long-term and short-term diagonal resistance levels, with numerous bullish signals indicating an upcoming price increase. The Elliott wave theory suggests a likely target of an average price of $0.121 and a rally toward the next resistance level at $0.150. However, if the price falls below the sub-wave one high of $0.099, the Stellar Lumen (XLM) price could fall to $0.070.

Litecoin (LTC) reaches new 11 months all-time high

As a derivative of the original Bitcoin source code, a former Google developer Charlie Lee established the well-known cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC) in 2011. It contains an auxiliary proof-of-work implementation that enables it to be combined and mined with Dogecoin.

Litecoin’s (LTC) price has risen recently, trading at $99.50. Last week it experienced a 9.9%, the highest over the past few weeks. On May 10, 2021, it achieved an all-time high of $412.96. If the price of Litecoin (LTC) reaches that level again, investors will cash out massively.

Litecoin’s (LTC) rise in value is negligible compared to what SPRK would do once it launches.

Sparklo (SPRK): The future of secure Crypto investment

Sparklo is an Ethereum-based investment platform for long-term silver, gold, and platinum investments. Its fractionalized investment and trading platform will partner with jewelry stores worldwide, providing investors access to new products and groundbreaking discounts.

SPRK, Sparklo’s ERC-20 token, is the primary currency within its ecosystem and is currently priced at just $0.015 in the presale stage. Investors may rest easy knowing that the token liquidity for Sparklo will be locked for 100 years.

Interfi Network has audited to confirm Sparklo’s validity, assuring its security and safety. The project has also made its white paper available on its official website, outlining its detailed roadmap.

Investing early in promising projects like Sparklo may lead to significant gains in the long run. As Sparklo enters subsequent stages of its presale and gets listed on popular centralized exchanges, its price is expected to increase gradually until the launch date.

Sparklo’s unique offering in the crypto space and the potential gains from its SPRK token makes it an attractive investment opportunity for individuals looking to lock up funds in precious metals for long-term investments. While Litecoin (LTC) and Stellar Lumen (XLM) are worth investors’ attention, Sparklo may trump them with promising prospects.

