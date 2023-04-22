April 22, 2023

Cyprus monitoring situation in Sudan, efforts to evacuate Cypriots continue

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in khartoum
Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Instagram @lostshmi/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is closely monitoring developments in Sudan and is staying informed of the situation, especially with regard to Cypriots living in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in the country on April 15, the crisis management centre of the foreign ministry, embassy of Cyprus in Egypt which is accredited to Sudan, as well as the Honorary Consul of the Republic in Khartoum, are on alert to support Cypriots who are trapped in the country.

Efforts are being made to evacuate them when conditions permit, the foreign ministry added

Kombos has been “monitoring developments in Sudan from the very beginning and is kept informed about the conditions prevailing, particularly with regard to the Cypriots residing in the country.

The minister has also been in contact with Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, as well as with the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell.

At the same time, the ministry of foreign affairs is also in contact with France and other friendly countries to address the situation, parallel to the ongoing coordination at the European level for consular assistance and response in the context of the difficult conditions prevailing in the country.

The tense situation in Sudan is expected to be examined in detail at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, April 24, which Kombos will be attending.

