April 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cypriots to be evacuated from Sudan, Akrotiri bases used to rescue British diplomats

By Andria Kades054
sudan
Satellite image shows smoke and an overview of Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan April 16, 2023, in this handout image. Courtesy of Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

Greek jets on Sunday were set to rescue a number of people from Sudan including Cypriots. Meanwhile British forces used the Akrotiri bases to coordinate operations evacuating British diplomats from Khartoum.

“The operation involved more than 1200 British personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade, the Royal Marines and the RAF. I am grateful to all our partners including Cyprus,” the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Twitter.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he was coordinating with other EU counterparts for evacuation operations, noting Cypriots were also on the list of those to be rescued.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos held a number of phone calls with foreign officials over the issues concerning Cypriots living in Sudan. He spoke with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, as well as UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

A statement by the foreign ministry said authorities were on standby to active the ESTIA special national plan for the reception and repatriation of foreign citizens from the crisis area through the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

The ministry’s crisis department is in constant commuication and coordination with the Embassy of Cyprus in Egypt, which is also accredited in Sudan.

The volatile situation in Sudan is expected to be discussed during Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, where Kombos will raise the issue of safe evacuation of nationals as a matter of utmost urgency.

 

