April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kurdish activist Ayaz’s appeal hearing set for May 9

By Jonathan Shkurko0127
ayaz
Photo by Christos Theodorides

Kurdish activist Kenan Ayaz’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for May 9, following the Larnaca district court’s decision to approve Germany’s extradition request for him last week.

Multiple reports on Tuesday confirmed that both Ayaz’s defence lawyers and the public prosecution will have to submit written speeches to the court by May 2.

Following the appeal hearing, the court will then need to take a final decision within 25 days.

Meanwhile, throughout the past month, supporters of Ayaz have demonstrated against his arrest in front of Nicosia’s Supreme Court.

Many of them claimed that his extradition to Germany would pave the way for a further extradition to Turkey, considering the existing cooperation between the two countries.

However, while reading the verdict confirming the acceptance of the activist’s extradition request by Germany last week, the president of the Larnaca district court Michalis Papathanasiou said that “no evidence presented before the court pointed to a further extradition of Ayaz to Turkey from Germany.”

Papathanasiou also added that, given the activist’s concerns, the Larnaca court requested Germany not to proceed with a further extradition to Turkey.

Ayaz has been living in Cyprus for ten years as a political refugee. Following his arrest last month, members of the Kurdish cultural organisation ‘Theophilos’ staged a demonstration in front of the justice ministry, holding placards reading “Kenan is not a terrorist”, “Cyprus stop deporting Kurds” and “Freedom to Kenan Ayaz”, among others.

