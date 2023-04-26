April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: partial clouds

By Staff Reporter0108
slight clouds
Aphrodite's Rock, west coast, Cyprus

On Wednesday intermittently increased clouds may bring light rains, mainly in the mountains. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 26 C in the interior, 23 C on the coasts and 17 C in the higher mountains.

In the evening there will be increased clouds. The winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to a little rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 13 C on the coasts and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the weather will be mainly cloudy with and local rains and isolated storms expected in the afternoon.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to drop significantly below average for the season.

