April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stylianides will run as MP in Greece

By Andria Kades00
Christos Stylianides

Cypriot-born Christos Stylianides is running as MP for the New Democracy parliamentary elections in Greece.

“It is an honour and responsibility to participate in the elections representing Greeks,” he said in a tweet.

“My participation in the elections is an opportunity to contribute to the greater efforts continuing reforms.

He added he would work with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “to upgrade all of Hellenism.”

Stylianides held two different stints as government spokesman in Cyprus for President Glafcos Clerides between 1998-99, and between 2013-14 under President Nicos Anastasiades’ government.

He then served as European humanitarian aid and crisis management commissioner between 2014-19.

In 2021, Stylianides was appointed as minister of climate crisis and civil protection in Greece. He received honourary Greek citizenship to make the appointment possible.

