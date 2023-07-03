July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny, afternoon winds

windy seas
On Monday after dispersal of the local thin cloud, the weather will turn mostly clear. Temporarily increased cloud cover after noon in the mountains may lead to isolated showers. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, at times strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 37C in the interior, 34C on the north, south and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 29C in the higher mountains.

In the evening, the weather will remain clear with some locally increased clouds, mainly on the coasts. Thin fog is expected to form locally during the early hours. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly and locally variable, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior and on the coasts and 18C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear with locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains with a chanced of isolated rain.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be sunny.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably through Thursday,  remaining close to average for the season.

