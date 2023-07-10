July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisWimbledon

Wimbledon order of play on Monday

By Reuters News Service037

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (15:30)

13-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)v 17-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

Not before 1330, Djokovic leads 7-6(6) 7-6(6)

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT ONE (15:00)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

21-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

21-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v 6-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT TWO (13:00)

25-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Christopher Eubanks (U.S.) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

(Local time)

Related Posts

Dark horse Berrettini prepared for ‘great fight’ with Alcaraz

Reuters News Service

Swiatek survives scare to set up Svitolina clash

Reuters News Service

Wimbledon Day 7 highlights

Reuters News Service

Verstappen takes Red Bull’s 11th win in a row

Reuters News Service

England win thriller to keep Ashes series alive

Reuters News Service

The road to redemption for Cyprus football is not a short or easy one

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign