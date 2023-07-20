As Pepe Coin (PEPE) momentum fades, Crypto Whales invest in InQubeta (QUBE) for unprecedented returns in the AI Crypto space

Meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) are losing momentum as solution-driven projects like InQubeta (QUBE) take over the cryptocurrency space. InQubeta is one of the newest cryptocurrencies linked to artificial intelligence (AI). Its platform aims to make investments in startups that drive AI forward more accessible while directing more capital to the industry.

Pepe is one of the meme coins that appeared during the peak of the meme coin fad. The project aims to emerge as the top meme coin with deflationary protocols and the launch of its utility token on the decentralized finance market.

InQubeta has been one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency space since its presale started, selling over $1.5 million in tokens early on in the event.

InQubeta (QUBE) puts investors in position to earn unprecedented returns

The InQubeta presale has been a favorite among mainstream and cryptocurrency investors looking to attach themselves to the artificial intelligence revolution. Investors have been highly bullish toward anything related to AI since 2015, with the total capital invested in the space growing from only $12 billion back then to well over $120 billion by 2022.

The growing investments in the AI space serve as proof that an increasing number of financiers realize it’s poised to be the next major tech breakthrough. This has led to the influx of investment funds companies like Nvidia and the InQubeta presale have recently enjoyed. Investments in AI are expected to surpass $1.6 billion by 2030. AI-driven cryptocurrencies like InQubeta will help to funnel some of these funds into AI startups that need them.

Investing on the QUBE ecosystem

The InQubeta blockchain is Ethereum-based and harnesses the power of smart contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a more efficient and accessible alternative to traditional investing avenues. It opens up investments in the artificial intelligence industry, helping to push advancements in the sector.

AI firms that need capital can raise funds by developing NFTs that denote equity on the InQubeta blockchain. These NFTs are evaluated by the InQubeta team before being listed on the marketplace where investors can acquire them with $QUBE – the network’s native token. Like stocks, these NFTs increase in value as their makers’ valuations grow. Investors can hold on to these NFTs long-term or sell them at any time they choose.

InQubeta investors also have the option of holding on to their tokens and earning more by staking. A dedicated pool that frequently sends out rewards to those who choose to stake their holdings, deflationary protocols, and a 1.5 billion token cap virtually guarantee the long-term price growth of $QUBE.

The InQubeta project opening up investment opportunities allows those who have been denied entry to traditional investment avenues an alternative way to secure partial ownership of AI startups, setting them up for unprecedented profits as has been the case with tech revolutions in the past.

Pepe’s (PEPE) struggles continue

Pepe provides more utility than many meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), but that hasn’t helped its prices much as it struggles to return to highs established in May. Pepe has deflationary systems to help long-term price growth, but the platform has faced all sorts of problems lately from being accused of being a pyramid scheme to scammers targeting its users.

Pepe has some potential for growth given previous highs, but even its most optimistic projections don’t have it keeping up with InQubeta in 2023 and later.

Summary

The InQubeta project puts investors in a position to earn tremendous returns on their investments, starting with the chance to grow their capital by 400% during the presale alone. Prices are expected to shoot up exponentially once the presale is over and $QUBE tokens are launched on exchanges.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more