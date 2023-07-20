Cyprus-based investor Alexey Gubarev exits Servers.com

Cyprus-based investor and entrepreneur Alexey Gubarev this week confirmed that he has recently sold Servers.com, a provider of bare metal services with customers and data centres across North America, Western Europe, and Asia.
The acquirer is CloudOne Digital, a parent company that manages a portfolio of cloud-based solutions tailored to the needs of online businesses.
With this acquisition, Servers.com will become part of the CloudOne Digital-owned family of brands, including ‘Liquid Web’.
While the companies did not reveal the acquisition price, according to renowned outlet TechCrunch, Servers.com was sold for approximately $200 million.
The reported value of the transaction means that this is one of the largest deals among technology companies in Cyprus.
Since 2002, Alexey Gubarev has resided in Cyprus with his family. In 2013, he founded Servers.com with its headquarters in Limassol.
Following the acquisition, it has been reported that the company’s headquarters will remain in Limassol.
Gubarev was a majority shareholder and had not been involved in the company’s day-to-day operations for the past five years.
Nowadays Servers.com operates 18 global data centres, serving over 3000 customers worldwide.
The company’s main focus lies in providing Infrastructure as a Service to businesses dealing with large, persistent workloads.
In addition, they serve industries like video gaming, fintech, adtech firms, IT services, sports technology, and a growing market of Web3 applications.
In 2016, Alexey Gubarev and his partner, Yuri Gurski, co-founded Palta, a health and well-being technology company.
Palta has successfully launched several projects, such as Flo, a period-tracking service,
Simple, a mindful nutrition app, and Prisma Labs, the developer of the AI photo app, Lensa.
The Lensa AI, which generated AI-created images from Stable Diffusion, gained immense popularity, spreading across mainstream social media in December 2022.
The aforementioned TechCrunch report noted that private equity firm One Equity Partners stated that Servers.com co-founders Nick Dvas and Konstantin Bezruchenko will join the CloudOne Digital leadership team.
Additionally, Dvas will be the president of Servers.com, while Bezruchenko will run global infrastructure and procurement for CloudOne Digital.
“The acquisition of Servers.com fits squarely into a larger multi-cloud capability strategy that is planned through CloudOne Digital,” CEO of CloudOne Digital James F. Geiger said in a statement.
“The acquisition adds services for mid-market customers who have highly persistent, compute-intensive workloads,” he added.