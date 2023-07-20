July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice minister to attend EU council meeting in Spain, focus on access to justice

By Staff Reporter00
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou is attending the informal council of justice and home affairs council of the EU taking place in Spain this week.

The agenda includes key topics such as justice, public order, and human rights, all of which are within the jurisdiction of the ministry.

Specifically, regarding Justice, the ministers will discuss the need to ensure access to justice for all citizens, with a particular focus on people with disabilities.

Regarding public order, the combat against organised crime, especially drug-related crime, will be examined through the reinforcement of international cooperation and joint actions.

Additionally, the need to adapt legislation at a pan-European level to allow access to law enforcement authorities to access electronic data for investigating crimes and monitoring the transfer of proceeds from illegal activities through cryptocurrencies will be addressed.

Within the scope of human rights, there will be an exchange of views aimed at strengthening the protection and support for crime victims at a pan-European level.

The minister is scheduled to return to Cyprus on Saturday.

