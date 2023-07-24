July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire raging in Paphos forest land

By Staff Reporter0754
A fire which has broken out inside Paphos forest land is “very difficult” a forestry department spokesman said on Monday night, as flames spread across cliffs, ravines and dense vegetation.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, George Constantinou said the fire began at around 6:30pm at the Elitzies area.

“The situation is very difficult because the fire broke out within the area of the Paphos forest,” which is packed with dense vegetation.

Firefighters were expected to stay overnight at the scene to try and tackle the blaze. On the ground were forces from the forestry department, fire service and civil defence.

