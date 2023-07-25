July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol task force fights graffiti

By Tom Cleaver00
Teams from the Limassol municipality joined forces with local volunteers with the aim of ridding the city of graffiti over the weekend.

Three teams of six municipal workers as well as two teams of volunteers took to the city’s streets on Saturday and Sunday armed with the tools to clean up the city’s walls.

The operation was centred around the city’s old centre, specifically on the streets of Saripolou, Ellados, Athinas, Ifigeneias and Ayiou Andreou, as well as other areas around the municipal building.

Most of the cleanup took place on the walls of municipal buildings, though some private buildings were also cleaned, with the consent of owners.

Most of the graffiti consisted of people’s ‘tags’ rather than any art or political message, or even football-based graffiti.

However, the teams returning to continue the job on Sunday found that some of the walls they had cleaned on Saturday had already been re-graffitied overnight.

As a result, mayor Nicos Nicolaides said there will be a permanent team tasked with removing graffiti in the city.

He also called on local volunteer groups to contact his office to collaborate in this regard and added that graffiti removal will be extended out of the city centre and into its suburbs.

The move comes in parallel with Larnaca’s municipality announcing a “war on graffiti” on Monday, with the town setting up its own municipal team tasked with removing graffiti.

