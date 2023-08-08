Iconic music stars coming to Nicosia

Opening its doors again this month after a brief summer break is Sarah’s Jazz Club in old Nicosia as it gets ready to host two legendary musicians from the international music scene. One will travel from Greece to bring noteworthy and bluesy guitar strums while the other will travel all the way from the US.
First to take the stage is one of Greece’s most acclaimed blues guitarists, Nick Dounoussis who will play a special concert with Cypriot musicians on August 19. Joining Dounoussis on the Saturday evening will be members of The Zilla Project, one of the island’s most iconic blues bands, with Manolis Vourakis, Stefanos Meletiou and Marios Michael.
“Season 7,” say organisers, “starts with a scorching blues show complete with screaming high notes, trembling vibrato, and the rockin’ rhythm section that you’ve come to expect from Nick Dounousis and The Zilla Project.
“Reminiscent of every great blues guitarist, from Stevie Ray Vaughan to BB King, Nick Dounoussis is the backbone of the blues scene in Greece. He co-founded Blues Gang – Blues Wire which opened for Albert King, Buddy Guy and many, many others. In 1996, Nick left the band and founded Nick and the Backbone.”
Ten days later and the jazz bar will welcome accomplished keyboardist, composer and producer David Garfield as he travels to Cyprus for three shows. His groovy-filled and jazzy gigs will entertain audiences in Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia where he will be joined by three esteemed local artists: Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou. For his Nicosia performance, he will take over the Sarah’s Jazz Club stage on August 29, enchanting listeners with his musical combinations and surprises.
Tickets for Garfield’s shows are already being sold via the Sold Out website and they are expected to be sold-out performances. More live music goodness is set to take place at the Nicosia jazz bar as the new season begins, bringing all sorts of jazz-inspired tunes to the stage.
Nick Dounoussis and Friends
Greek blues guitarist plays live with Manolis Vourakis, Stefanos Meletiou and Marios Michael. August 19. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12 online and €15 at the door. Tel: 95-147711
David Garfield
Producer, arranger, keyboardist and songwriter from L.A. performs live alongside Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Rodosthenous and Rodos Panayiotou. August 29. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. Presale €20, door €25. Tickets available at 99-498642 and www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy