The Little Family Project is a new kind of concept store in Limassol that in addition to selling design products for modern families also hosts seasonal workshops for little ones. This August, its creative team organises a fun food-themed workshop, taking place just before the return to school. Teaching young participants how to prepare healthy, easy food and parents how to create lunchbox meals sustainably are the top priorities of the workshop on August 26.
With the title Eat, Play, Love, the workshop aims to be a fun activity parents can do together with their children in preparation for the new school year and the lifestyle changes it brings. On the last Saturday of the month, two workshops will take place, one at 11am and another at 3pm, hosted at the Little Family Project on 82 Gladstonos Street. Children over four years old can join to taste delicious treats and learn how to pack their lunchboxes.
“It’s Back-to-school time again,” say organisers. “With the global climate changes the world is facing, there are increasing negative effects on food and nutrition security. It’s important now more than ever that our children eat a nutritious diet to stay healthy. The preparation of school lunches that are healthy, easy to prepare and balanced, can be a real challenge. This workshop will help you and your kids make healthy food together, and pack it into plastic-free lunchboxes that they will actually eat. You will learn how to build a system of your own and how to turn the preparation of healthy and easy lunch boxes into a way of life.”
Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist Eleni Rodosthenous will also join the workshop to share tips and recipes while participants learn recipes to build a healthy lunchbox. How to create a positive mindset about lunchboxes and learn why they are important will also be analysed as well as how to create a system to save time and reduce stress.
The €50 participation fee includes sample snacks, recipes and reusable packaging as well as a packed lunchbox families can take with them. What’s more, children will be given a hands-on role that they can adopt at home as well. “We will empower you and your kids to pack their own lunch, so it’s not only your job anymore!”
Family workshop for creating healthy lunchboxes. August 26. Little Family Project, Limassol. 11am-12.30pm and 3pm-4.30pm. €50. Register through the website www.littlefamilyproject.com/workshops