‘Tourism thriving once again’ in Ayia Napa

Occupancy rates in Ayia Napa hotels are now similar to those seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, mayor Christos Zannetou said on Friday.
Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Zannettou explained that the return of tourists to Ayia Napa is of paramount importance for the local economy.
“Occupancy rates at hotels currently range from 85 to 90 per cent. Tourism is thriving once again,” he said.
“Based on the data we have meticulously compiled, which takes into account overnight stays and hotel occupancy rates, we find ourselves at the levels witnessed in 2018 and 2019, essentially before the pandemic hit.
“The number of visitors this year has left everyone greatly pleased. We are witnessing an increase in tourist arrivals from both the traditional markets and from new ones, a sign that we are constantly expanding. This is truly encouraging, not just for Ayia Napa, but for Cyprus in general.”
Zannetou further added that September and October will also see an increase in hotel bookings compared to previous years, adding that a good number of visitors will also reserve their rooms last minute.
“There seems to be an increase in last-minute reservations, as travellers seek the best value deals.”
Furthermore, the mayor expressed optimism about the forthcoming “large-scale events that Ayia Napa is organising in September and October”, adding they will draw considerable crowds.
When asked about what specific markets the area attracts, Zannettou said that the majority of foreign visitors to Ayia Napa are British, German and Scandinavian.
“However, there has been a significant increase in arrivals from several central European countries, such as Switzerland and Poland as well.
“With the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders, the government, local authorities and private entities, we aim to extend the tourism season across all seasons,” Zannettou said. “This has been a longstanding objective.
“We want businesses to be able to operate during the winter months, which will benefit both employers and employees who will no longer face work disruptions due to seasonality.”