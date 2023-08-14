August 14, 2023

Blaze strikes Alassa area again (Updated)

By Andria Kades0380
Άλασσα – Πυρκαγιά
File photo: Previous fire in Alassa

A fire was raging at the Alassa area just outside Limassol on Monday with authorities fighting the flames at the scene.

The fire service said it responded to a fire at 3.07pm and just over two hours later, it had burned half a donum of dry vegetation and wild shrub.

By around 5:30pm, the fire service assured the flames were under control and there was no risk of the fire spreading.

Three fire trucks and one portable firefighting unit were deployed from the Limassol station, while another four trucks and five portable units from the forestry department were assisting the efforts.

Alassa community council also joined the fight with its own portable firefighting unit.

Five aircraft were deployed to assist – three from the forestry department and two helicopters from the government.

The development comes ten days after authorities managed to obliterate another fire in the same area, which required assistance from Jordan, Israel and Greece.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from the surrounding villages earlier this month.

