Europe embraces Bitcoin: First Spot ETF listing marks new milestone; Stellar (XLM) and InQubeta (QUBE) on the radar for huge 2023 gains

Bitcoin (BTC) is having a rather topsy-turvy month, in light of the recent disapproval of its ETF spot by the US SEC—after several attempts—and the listing of the first Bitcoin Spot ETF in Europe. This recent development further tilts the scale of Bitcoin adoption away from the US, with Europe seeing a spot Bitcoin ETF before the US. This development marks a new milestone, considering the rejection of dozens of applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the last few years.

Meanwhile, another development sharing the spotlight with Bitcoin’s milestone is Stellar (XLM) and InQubeta (QUBE) and the excitement around them. These cryptocurrencies have been identified as the top altcoins to buy, leading to a frenzy as investors position for huge gains in 2023.

InQubeta (QUBE): An innovative token with disruptive use cases

As the crypto and blockchain landscapes continue to develop at a record pace, InQubeta is leading the way in the crowdfunding niche. Thanks to its innovative approach, InQubeta aims to revolutionize the fundraising landscape by becoming the world’s first decentralized platform for AI startup crowdfunding.

By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, this project aims to revolutionize the traditional crowdfunding industry, with a special focus on AI startups. By utilizing cryptocurrency – its utility token QUBE – and fractionalized NFTs, AI developers can raise funds for their projects, and investors can invest in AI startups. Additionally, it aims to provide democratized access to AI investments by allowing investors across various income levels to participate in the burgeoning AI market. Hence, this makes QUBE one of the altcoins to watch out for in 2023 for significant gains.

Besides being a blend between blockchain and AI and having strong utility, another appeal of the token revolves around its enormous growth potential. The presale is currently in its third stage at a token price of $0.0112 with over $2.2 million raised, proof of its soaring popularity. Meanwhile, according to market experts, the token will soar by 50x in 2023, making it one of the best altcoins to buy.

Bitcoin (BTC): Historic move after the listing of the first Bitcoin Spot ETF

The success of Bitcoin led to the emergence of other digital currencies, including what are now called altcoins, with the top altcoins ranking just behind the pioneering cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s rise to become one of the most widely traded assets in the world wasn’t linear but fraught with highs and lows. Meanwhile, a new milestone was marked as the world’s first Bitcoin spot ETF was listed in Europe, in Amsterdam, to be precise. This development marks a step forward in the global adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

This significant development came in the wake of numerous rejections in another part of the world, the US, which refused authorization for numerous spot Bitcoin ETF applications. Hence, this makes Europe the home of the first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF, allowing investors to gain exposure to the Bitcoin market without direct ownership or custody of the underlying asset.

Stellar (XLM): Real-world utility to drive the value of token

Stellar is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network developed for the purpose of connecting the world’s financial systems. Further, Stellar’s focus on facilitating cross-border payments positions it as a leading payment protocol with real-world utility. As the global financial system evolves, Stellar has made itself a contender as one of the best altcoins to invest in.

Additionally, Stellar’s role in transforming how transactions are conducted on a global scale makes it a potential top 10 altcoin. Hence, this has contributed to its being touted to give huge gains in 2023.

Conclusion

Europe’s embrace of Bitcoin amid the increasing clampdown in the US heralds a new era for crypto and a step closer to mainstream adoption. At the same time, Stellar and InQubeta have emerged as tokens poised for huge gains in 2023. This is thanks to their strong fundamentals and disruptive nature, making them compelling investments.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more