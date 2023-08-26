Recipes with Roddy Damalis

Take the heat off with refreshing salad

Make the most out of the summer and watermelon season says RODDY DAMALIS

I have lived on our beautiful island for over 20 years, and each year I look forward to the many, many sincere comments that THIS is certainly the hottest summer EVER! It never fails to put a smile on my face as it honestly does feel like it year after year!

So, taking into consideration our scorching August, I have two lovely refreshing, substantial salads for you and great watermelon gazpacho. I love watermelon season; the classic combination of halloumi and chilled watermelon is still one of my favorites.

The first salad has a Masticha dressing. Masticha is the gum, or resin, that is produced by the Masticha tree that is indigenous to the island of Chios. Its flavour and aroma are delicate and aromatic, although it is something of an acquired taste. I love it and use it in several recipes.

A few years ago, 70 per cent of the trees on Chios were obliterated by a tragic fire. Production is slowly recovering. Masticha is known for its medicinal properties with digestive issues. Its primary use was in aromatic breads and rusks, however this product has recently been used in many creative ways; a wide range of cosmetics, soaps, ‘loukoumi’, sweets and my favorite Masticha liqueur, which when served chilled after a meal is delicious!

Watermelon Gazpacho

2 kg watermelon (peel and remove seeds with a fork. Should produce 1½ liters of liquid)

½ small red onion

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup fresh mint (thinly shaved, just before use)

Fresh mint to garnish

Pinch of salt

Pinch of fine black pepper

Purée the onion in a food processor. Add the watermelon, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Remove, add the shaved mint, and stir.

Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

Note:

Serve as a cold starter in a champagne flute.

To create a cocktail, do not use the vinegar and onion. Add vodka or prosecco! A really refreshing drink using our delicious sweet seasonal watermelon.

Masticha Salad

With Earthy Beetroot, Fresh Fennel & Carrot finished off with Piquant Roquefort, Toasted Almonds & Pears Poached in Masticha

A beautiful salad that never fails to impress // discard the Roquefort for a vegan & Lenten dish.

PREP: 30 minutes

COOK: 15 minutes

SERVES: 4

For salad

250g mixed salad greens

2 medium raw beetroot (peeled and cut into thin sticks, julienne-style)

3 large raw carrots (peeled and shaved into ribbons with a potato peeler)

1 large raw fennel bulb (cut in half and sliced thinly)

150g roquefort cheese (crumbled)

¾ cup slivered almonds (lightly toasted)

3 pears (peeled, halved and seeds removed)

1 cup sugar

2 cup water

3 star anise

½ tsp pink peppercorns

For dressing

Remaining syrup from pears

Mastic crystals (ground in a pestle & mortar)

½ cup olive oil

½ cup lemon juice

salt & fine pepper

For the salad

Place the sugar, water, star anise & pink peppercorn into saucepan & bring to boil

Add pears & simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat & allow to cool. Cut pears into thin slices.

On a flat platter layer the lettuce, beetroot, fennel & carrot ribbons then top with cheese, pears & almonds

For dressing:

Blend all the dressing ingredients together in a food processor until creamy.

Pour the dressing over just before serving

Rice Salad

With Smoked Oysters, Anchovy & Caper: Colourful, complex, crunchy

This is a lovely substantial summer salad that works well on a buffet or as an individual plated light lunch with salad greens. Can also be served in a parfait glass. As you will note, this is quite a labour-intensive dish with a long shopping list, but well worth the time spent.

PREP: 2 Hours

COOK: 30 minutes

SERVES: 6-8

1 cup parboiled rice

2 cups water

1 organic vegetable stock cube

2 tins smoked oysters

1 tin tuna

2 tins anchovy fillet (sliced)

1 cup spring onion (thinly sliced)

½ cup pickled gherkins (chopped)

½ cup capers

1 cup pitted green olives

1 cup salted cashews (retain to garnish salad, once plated)

1 red, yellow & orange bell pepper (chopped)

1 cup parsley (finely chopped)

2 fresh chili (finely sliced)

½ cup good mayonnaise

¼ cup lemon juice

salt & cracked black pepper

Boil the rice with the stock cube & allow to cool. Put into fridge

Add all other ingredients to cold rice & mix well

Serve on a flat platter so that you have a more sumptuous visual effect

Sprinkle cashews on top

Roddy Damalis is the author of two books, MY CY is a photographic journey through Cyprus, with stories, commentary, culinary tips, and anecdotes that let you in on the mind behind the recipes, and MY LITTLE PLATES a guide to 100 adored recipes inspired by our beautiful island served over two decades at the beloved Ta Piatakia restaurant in Limassol. Roddy is a restaurateur, celebrity chef, food guru and consultant. He stole both local and international hearts with his infamous and highly acclaimed restaurant Ta Piatakia in downtown Limassol and now operates My View, an exclusive private dining venue in his home. For more information and to purchase the books visit www.roddydamalis.com