Nunez grabs win for Liverpool against Newcastle, City leave it late

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Sunday, with the visitors bouncing back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Uruguayan came on in the 77th minute before grabbing the limelight with two superb finishes, his first Premier League goals since scoring against Leeds United back in April.

The 24-year-old, who had seemingly fallen down the pecking order among Liverpool’s attacking talents, stole the thunder of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who looked set to end his side’s 13-game league run without a win over Juergen Klopp’s side.

Having picked up an early yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold was lucky to stay on the field when he pulled down Gordon, but he gifted Newcastle the opener in the 25th minute when he mis-controlled the ball, allowing Gordon to run onto it and slot it past Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk was sent off just over two minutes later, with referee John Brooks showing him a straight red card for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and the VAR backed his on-field decision.

That prompted a period of dominance from the home side, with Alisson pulling off a brilliant save to push Miguel Almiron’s powerful volley onto the crossbar in the 36th minute.

Almiron fired another golden opportunity over the bar five minutes into the second half as Newcastle made the most of having an extra player, and he hit the post in the 76th minute.

The introduction of Nunez proved a game-changer and he got the equaliser when Sven Botman fluffed his lines, allowing Nunez to rifle the ball across Nick Pope and in at the far post.

With the game heading for a draw, Nunez struck again three minutes into stoppage time with an almost identical second to leave the home fans crestfallen as the visitors, led by coach Klopp, celebrated wildly on the pitch.

“I feel very happy for the team to be able to help them,” a beaming Nunez told Sky Sports, with keeper Alisson acting as his translator.

“After we went a man down, the team played really well. We work really hard for these moments, and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team,” he added.

Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third victory of the season.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

City manager Pep Guardiola was not on the touchline at Bramall Lane having undergone back surgery.

But with assistant manager Juanma Lillo deputising for Guardiola, they got the job done despite seven minutes being added on as the home side searched for an equaliser.

Champions City are the only team to have a perfect start to the season as they moved on to nine points, two ahead of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

“Generally I thought we played really well today. It was a lot closer to what we wanted than the score line suggested,” Lillo said.

City striker Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty given for handball as his spot-kick hit the post.

But the Norwegian made amends just after the hour-mark when he opened the scoring with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.

“The penalty could have changed everything had that gone in. We saw the team were very stable and constantly looking towards goal,” Lillo added.

“From the second half we really raised the rhythm, we were able to win the ball back a lot quicker. We were able to use those new spaces that were created from winning the ball back quicker… We could’ve scored more before the first went in.”

But United equalised in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error from Kyle Walker’s botched backheel clearance and Jayden Bogle fired an angled shot through the crowd and beat City keeper Ederson.

Just as United looked to have gained their first point on their return to the top flight, Paul Heckingbottom’s side were left heartbroken when Rodri fired home the winner, a goal created by Walker against his former club.

United are 17th in the standings, still without a point from three games, but they were applauded off the pitch for their effort against last season’s treble winners.

“Listen, I’d prefer the point rather than any pats on the back. You’ve got to play the perfect game to beat City,” Heckingbottom said with a wry smile.

“Even though City had a lot of the ball we felt like we had a degree of control of where that ball was… It just adds a bit more salt in the wounds.”

Cash double helps Villa to 3-1 win at Burnley

Defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitors in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby’s cutback to complete a slick move.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen.

As Burnley committed players forward in their hunt for a leveller, Villa struck in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area to seal the Midlands side’s second league victory of the season.