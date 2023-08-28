Near Protocol (NEAR) integrated on Nexo and Tezos (XTZ) is on downtrend, Everlodge (ELDG) to spike by 30x

Near Protocol (NEAR) and Tezos (XTZ) have recently experienced a downturn in their value. As a result, many investors and traders are looking for ways through which they can diversify, and Everlodge (ELDG) has caught a significant level of attention.

Summary

Near Protocol will reach a maximum value of $1.77

Tezos can climb to $1.01 in optimal market conditions

Analysts project a 30x growth for Everlodge at launch

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Near Protocol (NEAR) price prediction

The Near Protocol (NEAR) network was integrated by the crypto exchange known as Nexo. Users gained the opportunity to deposit and withdraw the Near Protocol crypto on the exchange, making it far more accessible.

Analysts are now projecting that Near Protocol can reclaim its high position during the upcoming months. This comes following a downside period, where the value has declined since April of the year. Moreover, while the price was sliding, the project was pushing forward with new developments.

Now, the crypto is trying to break past the $1.22 price barrier. According to the Near Protocol price prediction, however, analysts project that it can head towards a bull run and reach $1.77 by the end of the year.

Tezos (XTZ) future outlook

Tezos (XTZ) is another cryptocurrency that saw a high level of attention initially but is now on a downtrend. In fact, the Tezos crypto has been trading in the red zone for a prolonged time period, and it’s currently priced at around $0.68.

While the Tezos price has been on a downtrend, the consistency at which it is traded could potentially lead to a bullish pattern boosted by high growth. XTZ gets used on various exchanges by millions of users globally.

However, the crypto asset will gain traction only when investors begin accumulating it at a massive level. Based on the Tezos price prediction, it can reach $1.01 by the end of the year at the most optimal level.

Why analysts are bullish on Everlodge (ELDG)

Alongside Near Protocol and Tezos, another crypto to gain an explosive level of attention has been Everlodge – the real estate disruptor. The real-estate industry is expected to grow at 25.60% CAGR, and as a result, it has captured the interest of thousands of investors globally.

Getting access to real estate properties can be difficult. There are issues such as too much paperwork, maintenance and repairs, dealing with tenants, and massive time lengths for the transaction to pull through.

Additionally, the properties that are luxurious or placed at an appealing location can cost anywhere from $1 to $15 million or even above. This can make them inaccessible to a lot of people. Everlodge changes all of this by making them accessible for as little as $100.

The platform mints each property as an NFT and fractionalizes it. Now, each person can just buy a fraction that they can afford whilst still retaining all of the benefits. ELDG provides access to discounts. Holders can stake it and get passive income. Subsequently, it enables anyone access to the Rewards Club.

Through it, each user can get free nightly stays at the available locations. During the presale period, it trades at $0.012. However, analysts project that a 30x growth will come at launch.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more