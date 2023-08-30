August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

North school textbook controversy ‘a storm in a teacup’, Cavusoglu says

By Tom Cleaver00
north textbook

The recent controversy surrounding “non-secular” content in new school textbooks to be used in the north is “a storm in a teacup”, according to ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu.

“We stand by this book. If there was something in there that really disturbed society, I would intervene,” he said in a television interview.

He said the books had been compiled as part of a joint effort of the boards of education in both the north and Turkey.

“We formed a team of 25 people and went to Turkey. Pictures of the books, graphic designs, colours … A lot of work went in regarding target research as to what could be more useful to students,” he added.

“An arrangement was made in these books to teach multiculturalism. Discussions were held regarding the Turkish, social studies, and religious studies textbooks. I trust the team that went [to Turkey.”

Speaking to the accusation of the books being “non-secular”, he said there were also images of people not wearing veils in the books.

“People have freedom to dress how they want as well as the freedom to believe what they want,” he said, adding that there is also an example of Lefkara lacework in one of the books.

The books caused controversy among teachers and academics after an image of a woman wearing a hijab was used to depict a “teacher”, while India and Palestine were used as examples of “family relations in different countries”.

Accusations were made that India and Palestine were used as examples “because of their high birth rate, male-dominated family structures, and the fact that brides to be cannot have rights without having children”.

Related Posts

‘Full of traps,’ says Tatar on Christodoulides’s rumoured CBMs

Tom Cleaver

Sessions to host events at State Gallery of Contemporary Art

Eleni Philippou

Hellenic Bank posts €160.2 million half-year profit — new lending hits €647 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Assistant UNSG heads to Turkey

Andria Kades

More arrests for Chlorakas riots

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign