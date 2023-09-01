September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusGolfSport

Cypriot amateur wins international golf title

By Leo Leonidou02
dsc 0260 (1)
Ladies Summer Open winner Lucy Loizou poses with Danny Heard, Aphrodite Hills Golf Academy Director

The annual Summer Golf Open at Aphrodite Hills Golf Club recently drew competitors from around the world.

The tournament, which is played on the 18-hole, 6,289-metre PGA National Cyprus Golf Course, saw participants from as far afield as Spain, China, Germany, and Russia go head to head for the coveted title.

The Summer Open Champion was Pericles Pitsillides, who finished the day with a score of 46 points.

The Ladies title was taken by Cypriot amateur player Lucy Loizou, whose consistent play throughout the day included 9 pars.

Loizou ended the tournament with a score of 42 points.

A London-based Cypriot solicitor, Loizou spoke to the Cyprus Mail after her triumph, saying: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won this tournament. Aphrodite Hills is a wonderful golf course and to win in my home country made it even more special.

“The course is challenging but fair if you hit the fairways and read the greens well,” she added. “I am pleased that I was able to play good golf throughout the day. I look forward to defending my title next year!”

aphrodite2
The Summer Golf Open took place at Aphrodite Hills Golf Club

A member of the Hindhead Golf Club in Surrey, England and a family law solicitor and managing partner at the International Family Law Group LLP, Loizou is well known to the Cypriot diaspora in London for her fortnightly radio show on London Greek Radio, in which she answers questions from listeners on family related issues.

