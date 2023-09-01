September 1, 2023

Reggae fiesta in the mountains this Saturday

Eleni Philippou
The rain this week won’t stop the many outdoor events from happening this weekend so party-goers rest assured that summer is not over. Weather predictions show clear skies ahead for this Saturday and Sunday, just in time for a reggae party to take place in the mountains!

The Mountain Reggae Fiesta will be held on Saturday at Oikos Park, nestled high in the mountains near Kalopanayiotis. The evening party will begin at 7pm with Haji Mike manning the decks, assuring groovy beats all night long.

In charge of the food for the night will be FlipStreet Burgers cooking juicy cheeseburgers and more while Rust Truck will be in charge of beverages, serving its signature cocktails. Entrance to the fiesta costs €5 (free for children under 12 years old) and party-goers are encouraged to reserve a spot by sending a text message to 99-442403 to ensure a Saturday night full of funky reggae vibes up in the mountains.

 

Mountain Reggae Fiesta

With DJ Haji Mike, FlipStreet Burgers and Rust Truck. September 2. Oikos Park, Kalopanayiotis. 7pm. €5. Tel: 99-442403. Facebook event: Mountain Reggae Fiesta with Haji Mike

