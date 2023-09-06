September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

German industrial orders fall more than expected in July

By Reuters News Service03
industry factory
ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg

German industrial orders fell more than expected in July, pulling back after a sharp gain in the aerospace sector the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.

Incoming orders fell by 11.7 per cent on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 4.0 per cent.

“The big fluctuations in new orders seen in the past months therefore continued to be observed in July 2023,” said the office, which added that July’s sharp decline was due to a very large order in air and spacecraft manufacturing the month before.

Orders had posted an unexpected jump in June, rising by a revised 7.6 per cent month-on-month, versus expectations of a 2.0 per cent dip.

Analysts pointed to weakness in the global economy as a reason for the trend.

“Germany is at the mercy of the global economy – the latter is not in good shape at present,” said Thomas Gitzel of VP Bank Group. “It is therefore not surprising that the underlying order intake is weak.”

Alexander Krueger, chief economist at Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe Privatbank, added: “The thumb continues to point downward for the industrial sector. A turnaround is not in sight due to the weak global economy and high energy costs.”

Excluding large-scale orders, industrial orders would have increased by 0.3 per cent in July. In the less volatile three-month comparison, order intake from May to July was 3.1 per cent higher than in the previous three months.

The statistics office publishes more economic data on its website.

Related Posts

UK PMI survey shows sharpest business slowdown in 7 months

Reuters News Service

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Reuters News Service

Elon Musk borrowed $1 bln from SpaceX in same month of Twitter deal

Reuters News Service

Professional first aid trainers admitted to chamber of commerce

Staff Reporter

RIF workshops to bridge gap between research and business

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign