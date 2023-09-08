September 8, 2023

Cablenet appoints new Key Accounts Sales Manager

Cablenet welcomes Pantelis Michaelides as new Key Accounts Sales Manager

Cablenet, a leading telco and broadband services provider, is delighted to announce the recent recruitment of Pantelis Michaelides as new Key Accounts Sales Manager within the Business-to-Business (B2B) division. In his new role, Michaelides will play a pivotal role in strengthening Cablenet’s relationships with key business clients and driving strategic growth initiatives across all industries Cyprus-wide.

Michaelides brings a wealth of over 28 years of local experience and expertise in telecommunications to Cablenet, with a proven track record in managing and nurturing Key Enterprise accounts within the industry. With a passion for delivering exceptional customer experience and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of clients, he is poised to facilitate Cablenet’s efforts in delivering tailored solutions that align with the unique requirements of each business client.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pantelis Michaelides to our team as New Key Accounts Manager,” said Thomas Hoplaros, Chief Commercial Officer – Business at Cablenet. “His industry knowledge, dedication to client satisfaction, and strategic approach to managing Key Enterprise accounts will be instrumental in driving our continued growth, and solidifying our position as a preferred telecommunications partner.”

Michaelides expressed his own enthusiasm, stating: “I am honoured to be joining the Cablenet family and excited to be contributing to the company’s ongoing success. I look forward to building strong relationships with valued clients, understanding their unique needs, and collaborating with our talented team to deliver solutions that exceed expectations.”

