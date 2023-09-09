September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Polish artist presents a solo contemporary show

By Eleni Philippou01
A ongoing solo art show is how Limassol gallery, Exhibit8, is making its September comeback. The works of Polish artist Marta Skhedi will be presented at the gallery in an exhibition with the title Formy.

“In Formy,” say organisers, “Marta Skhedi modernises and redefines the connection between nature and abstract forms by obscuring the boundaries of near and pure abstraction. The exhibition presents her latest artworks, limited edition giclée prints, mixed media paintings and a video installation created during the years 2020-2023. In Skhedi’s work abstraction describes primarily a process that cuts across dimensions of digital and analogue, abstract and absolute.”

The artist experiments with colours and mixes digital media with photography and painting. She has participated in several group exhibitions in Poland and South Korea and in 2015 she presented her first solo exhibition in Warsaw. Her Cyprus exhibition will present new pieces.

 

Formy

Art exhibition by Polish artist Marta Skhedi. September 8-30. Exhibit8 Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-11pm. [email protected]. Tel: 25-212171

