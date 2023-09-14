September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter021
sep 14 23

In today’s episode, unless the Turkish government “drastically changes course”, Turkey’s EU accession process cannot resume, the European Parliament said on Wednesday, passing the progress report for the country.

Meanwhile, Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides on Wednesday welcomed the withdrawal of a request for overtime pay by deputy government spokesperson Doxa Komodromou, in what was the first time ever that overtime pay was requested for a state official.

Elsewhere, the zero VAT rate for necessities will be extended for a further six months, while coffee and sugar have been added to the list of products, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos announced on Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

