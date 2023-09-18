Shiba Inu shows signs of resurgence as transactions jump 299%, InQubeta breaks $3 million barrier

InQubeta ($QUBE) might be the best cryptocurrency to buy today as its presale flies past the $3 million barrier, selling over 351 million tokens as it enters the fourth stage of its presale. $QUBE prices have already risen by almost 100% since the presale started and those who join now get to grow their investment 3x by the time the event ends.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) investors have watched the value of their investments decline by over 28% in the past month, but a milestone was recently reached as its trading volume jumped by 299%. Data from IntoTheBlock also shows that the project continues to attract new users at a rapid pace with over 3.58 million wallets created to date. Some analysts are viewing these positive developments as a sign a reversal is about to occur. However, $SHIB prices haven’t received a significant boost since the news was announced.

Best cryptocurrency to buy today: InQubeta could break the $1 mark by 2024

The InQubeta project has many things going in its favor, which could lead to its tokens going past the dollar mark within a year. $QUBE is currently going for $0.0133, and tokens are set to launch at $0.0308 on exchanges.

InQubeta aims to make it easier than it has ever been to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and enjoy the benefits that come with such investments. A large portion of the global population doesn’t have access to mainstream investment options due to entry barriers like having to prove earning over $200k a year for two consecutive years to be an angel investor.

The InQubeta project uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts to create a secure alternative way to invest in AI that’s more efficient, accessible, and transparent than mainstream options. It has the potential to be one of the top DeFi projects in the cryptocurrency space as it helps to direct funds to AI startups.

Excellent tokenomics set InQubeta up for long-term success. Protocols like a 1.5 billion cap on $QUBE tokens and burn taxes that reduce the tokens in circulation encourage price growth. The small token cap also sets $QUBE up for exponential price growth as the project grows. $QUBE will be priced at around a dollar if its market cap ever reaches $1.5 billion. Even struggling meme coins like $SHIB have managed to generate a lot more than that.

How it’s done

NFTs aka ERC 20 coins replace stocks on the InQubeta network and perform the same functions. Startups develop and deploy these tokens on the NFT marketplace and Investors buy them with $QUBE. Investors get an easier way to buy part ownership of AI startups while these companies get more cash to advance artificial intelligence.

Investors can buy $QUBE with fiat using debit or credit cards. $QUBE can also be purchased with top crypto coins like $BTC, $ETH, and $USDT.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) investors hope trading volume increases leads to bull run

$SHIB investors are desperate for positive news at this point, but its spike in users and trading volume hasn’t yet led to any substantial price growth. Prices rose a bit after the news was announced but the strong bearish attitudes in the broader crypto space quickly ate those gains away.

$SHIB’s unreasonable token supply is one of the biggest factors driving its prices downward. With over 589 trillion tokens in circulation, any substantial growth will quickly be wiped away by investors looking to cash out.

Summary

InQubeta is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy today thanks to its presale offering 3x returns to those who join now and up to 100x gains once tokens are launched. By creating an alternative way to invest in AI, InQubeta positions its platform for success as over $1.5 trillion is predicted to pour into AI by 2030.

