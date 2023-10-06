October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ChinaCyprus

Sister City Alliance boost Cyprus-China relations

By CM Guest Columnist02
picture1

Representatives of municipalities that have been twinned with cities in China attended a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy last week.

The ceremony for the China-Cyprus Sister City Alliance was hosted by the Charge d’Affaires of the embassy Li Yaohui. The Executive Mayor of Nanjing, Huo Huiping, who was on a visit to Cyprus last week, was present as was the President of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities and Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras.

Nicosia and Paphos municipalities were represented by their deputy mayor and Limassol by a municipal councilor.

Li Yaohui said that sister city cooperation was an important pillar of the strategic partnership between China and Cyprus. The Chinese Embassy in Cyprus initiated the establishment of a “Sister City Alliance” with the aim of creating a new model of one-to-many and many-to-many sister city exchanges and cooperation.

The establishment of these relations between cities is considered significant as it contributes to the development of China-Cyprus relations.

Limassol is twinned with Nanjing, Guangzhou and Weinan; Larnaca with Ningbo and Yichang; Nicosia with Fu Zhou and Qingdao; Ayia Napa with Guangzhou.

Related Posts

12 arrested for illegal employment

Tom Cleaver

President is not hiding anything, says spokesman

Iole Damaskinos

Indians top list of voluntary returns this year

Tom Cleaver

‘Difficult times warrant difficult but necessary measures’, CBC governor says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Ambassador ribbed for selling scarves

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos hotel workers on 24-hour strike

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign