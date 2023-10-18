October 18, 2023

Petrol smuggler caught with over 1000L of fuel

A motorised anti-poaching unit on Monday arrested a truck driver caught transporting smuggled petrol from the north.

According to the police, the driver was stopped for inspection in the afternoon in a Nicosia district village.

The police found approximately 1,000 litres of petrol in a large metal tank, while on the passenger seat, three plastic containers were found, which also contained fuel amounting to around 100 litres.

The driver and his truck were subsequently processed by customs officers, who issued an out-of-court fine of €5,000.

The driver paid the fine, while the truck was impounded until the fuel was seized.

