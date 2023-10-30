October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
UN Special Representative Colin Stewart

In today’s episode, Cyprus’ foreign ministry is advising Cypriot nationals to avoid all travel to Lebanon, calling on citizens abroad to register with the online registration platform Connect2CY.

Elsewhere, Cyprus has reached out to the EU for help including requesting items such as tents, after 194 migrants arrived to the island’s shores, it emerged on Sunday.

There’s also UN special representative Colin Stewart warning that the new UN envoy to Cyprus should be seen as the last chance to solve the Cyprus problem.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

