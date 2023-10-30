THE WUR ranks UNIC among top unis in five subject areas

Ranked #1 in the discipline of Business and Economics, #1* in Education, and #1** in Psychology in Cyprus and Greece by the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject, the University of Nicosia (UNIC) reasserts its leading position in these three subject areas.
(* Sharing position with University of Cyprus (UCY) | **Sharing position with UCY and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens)
Correspondingly, the latest results of the THE World University Rankings by Subject rank UNIC:
- Among the Top 201-250 universities in the world, and #45 in the European Union, in Business and Economics
- Among the Top 201-250 universities in the world, and #46 in the European Union in Education
- Among the Top 301-400 universities in the world, and #79 in the European Union in Psychology.
Additionally, the 2024 THE WUR by Subject place UNIC among the:
- Top 501–600 universities in the world, #3 in Cyprus, #7 in Greece and #132 in the EU for Social Sciences
- Top 601–800 universities in the world, #2*** in Cyprus, #7**** in Greece and #168 in the EU for Clinical and Health.
The table below summarises the University rankings in these five subject areas:
(* Sharing position with University of Cyprus (UCY) | **Sharing position with UCY and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens | *** Sharing position with Technological University of Cyprus (CUT) | ****Sharing position with CUT, University of Patras and Democritus University of Thrace)
“These results are truly remarkable,” commented Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University, adding that: “our University has justly reaffirmed its place as one of the top global institutions in these five disciplines”.
“This significant recognition for the respective Schools and the wider University aptly showcases the exceptional standards in teaching and learning, research, and innovation, as well as our meaningful impact on society,” he continued. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the entire University of Nicosia community, encompassing our teaching, research, and administrative staff, as well as our students and alumni.”
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (THE WUR) is possibly the best-known and most influential university classification system in the world, drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector and millions of individual data points.
The outcomes of this year’s THE WUR by Subject represent the most recent in a series of accolades granted to UNIC by Times Higher Education. In addition to this, UNIC also ranks:
- #1 in Cyprus and in Greece, alongside the University of Cyprus, the University of Crete, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and among the top 501-600 universities globally (2024 THE World University Rankings);
- #1 in Cyprus alongside the University of Cyprus, among the Top 60 in the European Union and among the Top 101-150 in the world, by 2023 THE Young University Rankings (universities that are 50 years old or younger).