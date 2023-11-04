November 4, 2023

Arrest made in connection with Limassol murder case

Murder scene at Limassol beach front

Police on Saturday arrested a man in Paphos in connection with the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos, who was killed in Limassol earlier this week.

He had been shot 10 times in an apparent gangland shooting on Monday, which was followed by the killing of Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, a day later.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency the suspect already had an arrest warrant issued against him for an arson attack in Larnaca.

He appeared to look like the driver of a motorbike which is believed to have been one of the getaway vehicles for Kaolgeropoulos’ murder, in a photograph released by the police captured on CCTV.

The suspect will be interrogated and was to be transferred from Paphos police to Limassol’s offices for questioning.

Kalogeropoulos was gunned down on Yermasogia street while on the way to his morning swim at a beach he frequented along the Limassol coastal road, after having dropped his daughters off at school.

Two hooded attackers dressed in black fired at him with a Kalashnikov rifle and a pistol from just two metres away.

Limassol police chief Lefteris Kyriacou confirmed on Monday that the victim had been involved with the police in the past, where he had been called to testify in two previous murder cases.

