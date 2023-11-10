Bitcoin brakes the $35K resistance, Gala sees a dip in price, InQubeta becomes a top ICO after raising $4.3 million

In this article, we will be covering interesting market insights and developments, including Bitcoin (BTC), Gala (GALA), and InQubeta (QUBE). Bitcoin recently broke the $35,000 resistance, while Gala saw a dip in its price. Meanwhile, InQubeta has become a top ICO (initial coin offering), following the raising of $4.3 million in its presale.

InQubeta (QUBE): Impressive $4 million in presale

In the ICO space, it doesn’t get any better than InQubeta (QUBE). Following the raising of over $4.3 million, it has earned the right to be listed among the best ICO. But does it deserve the hype? Certainly.

What makes this project unique? To begin, it combines two of the world’s most transformative technologies. It is a blend of AI and blockchain technology, positioning it as the best new crypto to invest in. That isn’t all. It aims to transform the fundraising scene of the AI industry by becoming the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through crypto. The presale is currently in its fifth stage and costs just $0.0161 per token. According to analysts, this token will increase by 2,000% after its launch, making it a worthwhile investment along with Bitcoin and Gala.

Bitcoin (BTC): $35,000 incoming?

The resurgence of the crypto market is being led by Bitcoin (BTC). BTC is seeing intense buzz and a rise in its price as it broke the $35,000 resistance. You may wonder why there is so much excitement around Bitcoin. We believe its halving event, which is just months away, can be linked to the high enthusiasm. This event is significant as it happens every four years and is characterized by the reduction of miners’ rewards by 50% and a strong price surge.

In addition to this, the first spot Bitcoin ETF is on the verge of being approved. According to analysts, after breaking this key resistance, it will continue its upward trajectory and rally in anticipation of its halving. With this, Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency to watch out for in the coming months, positioned as the best crypto to invest in now.

Gala (GALA): Dip in price

If you are a game enthusiast, chances are that you have heard about Gala (GALA) at some point. It is a blockchain-based project created to bring value back to the players. As a result, it is a pioneer of the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model, giving players more rewards, freedom, and control while enjoying a game they love. So, Gala is a remarkable project and one of the best coins to invest in.

Despite this, it is experiencing a dip in its price. We believe that the shift in investor sentiment and profit-taking is the reason for the decline. Nevertheless, Gala’s price is expected to rise soon, and it is still a good crypto to buy.

Conclusion

The interesting developments in the crypto market involve Bitcoin, Gala, and InQubeta. On the one hand, Bitcoin is generating significant excitement after breaking the $35,000 resistance. On the other hand, Gala saw a drop in its price, while InQubeta raised a whopping $4.3 million in its presale. To become an early member of the InQubeta growing community, click on the link below.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more