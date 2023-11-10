November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

President set to host investor round table in Nicosia

By Souzana Psara037
presidential palace

A new meeting between the government and foreign investors is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on November 20, according to an announcement released on Friday.

The meeting is being organised with the objective of fortifying initiatives to position Cyprus as a premier investment centre, according to Evgenios Evgeniou, president of Invest Cyprus.

This new meeting aims to build on the first round table discussion that occurred in June, involving a group of over 20 foreign investors,  during which President Christodoulides was present. During that session, participants submitted various suggestions and findings.

The objective was to further enhance the attractiveness of Cyprus and facilitate the activities of those who have invested or relocated their headquarters to the country.

Evgeniou emphasised that the upcoming meeting aims to transition from feedback to practical implementation. In addition, the upcoming gathering will be expanded to include a larger number of investors.

Ministers are expected to make presentations in their areas of competence, thereby addressing and resolving the suggestions highlighted in the previous meeting.

Moreover, on the same day, the annual assembly of Invest Cyprus is scheduled to take place during the afternoon.

It should be noted that according to a report by FDI Intelligence, Cyprus achieved the third position globally in the post-pandemic recovery of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2022.

“Invest Cyprus is determined to maintain momentum in this area, in line with the goals outlined in the report,” the announcement concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

CFA Society Cyprus co-hosts summit on women in investment management

Souzana Psara

CDB Bank in talks with both local and international parties for potential acquisition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bitcoin brakes the $35K resistance, Gala sees a dip in price, InQubeta becomes a top ICO after raising $4.3 million

CM Guest Columnist

Hellenic Bank to share nine-month financial results on November 21

Souzana Psara

Eurobank spotlights prospects in Cyprus-India investment relations

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Loans linked to ESG face overhaul by under-pressure banks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign