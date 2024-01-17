January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Off-season training plan for hotel staff

By Souzana Psara00
Hotels and leisure centres that usually close during the off-season can now stay open and provide training for their employees, thanks to a new government plan.

This programme covers two periods: from December 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and from January 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (for the hotels of mountain resorts). Additionally, a training plan for workers in leisure centres, located in the free area of Famagusta and on the Paphos beachfront, will be in place until March 31, 2024.

According to the plans approved by the cabinet, if the leisure centres or Hotels choose to continue their operation during the period they used to close in previous years, then the unemployment benefit, which would normally be provided to the employees, will be provided to the hotel as a training allowance, while the hotel will pay the full salary to the employee.

The deputy minister of welfare, Marilena Evangelou, is overseeing the management and execution of this training plan.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

