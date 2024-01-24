January 24, 2024

Worker and employer charged for labour law violations

By Nikolaos Prakas06
Police in Paphos charged a worker and his employer for violating labour laws, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to police, during a raid on Tuesday at a construction site, officers found a 20-year-old asylum seeker working illegally.

Authorities arrested the man, and his boss, 30, was also called to the station, where both were charged and released.

Police said that they will continue investigations into illegal employment.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

