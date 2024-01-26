payabl. secures EMI license in boost to European market expansion

payabl., one of Europe’s leading PayTechs, on Friday announced that it was granted an Electronic Money Institution licence (EMI licence) by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), which will be passported throughout the EEA.

Limassol-headquartered payabl. was originally established in 2011. Aside from Cyprus, the company has offices in Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

According to the announcement, this “underlines payabl.’s commitment to meet its ever-changing and growing client needs, as the licence will allow the paytech to significantly broaden and enhance its existing and new payments services in EEA”.

payabl. has been in operation since 2011, now serving over 500 customers across Europe and the UK. It previously had a Payment Institution (PI) license, and the new EMI license granted by the CBC strengthens the company’s offering in the EEA.

In addition, it also marks a crucial step in payabl.’s European growth ambitions to offer game-changing financial solutions and revolutionise the paytech space.

The company explained that upon receipt of the license, payabl. will be able to provide new services to its merchant customers, allowing them to do more in a single platform and through one provider. These enhancements will allow merchants to benefit from an improved user experience in the existing e-banking platform.

Moreover, the license enables greater agility and flexibility for payabl. to develop new solutions and roll out upgrades to meet changing customer needs.

Additionally, the firm said that its authorisation as an EMI “solidifies payabl.’s robust compliance and enhanced regulatory oversight, including the use of biometric identification in line with PSD2 regulations”.

Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl., said that “we are thrilled to have been granted an EMI license by the Central Bank of Cyprus, in addition to an FCA EMI license in the UK”.

“Both mark a pivotal and strategic move for the business, underpinning our commitment to providing innovative financial services for the merchants in our network, and expanding our global footprint,” she added.

What is more, she explained that “as we celebrate this huge achievement, the journey doesn’t end here”, noting that “we’re poised to continue on our growth trajectory, with ambitious plans to obtain an EMI license in the Netherlands and begin to explore other markets too.”

She continued by stating that “our objectives extend beyond licenses”, saying that the company is “dedicated to creating a diverse and skilled team, who are laser-focused on providing the highest calibre of services to our customers”.

“Acquiring this license also helps us to further develop our new platform, payabl.one, which aims to consolidate services for merchants and give them access to agile, personalised and innovative financial services to enable their business growth,” Buraciene concluded.