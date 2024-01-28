January 28, 2024

Elderly woman injured in Paphos house fire

By Nikolaos Prakas
An elderly woman was injured in a fire at her home in a Paphos village on Sunday, the fire service said, announcing they had put out the blaze.

According to fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire occurred in Ayia Marina at around 9am.

He added that two engines were called to the scene to put out the blaze. Extensive damage was done to the home, Kettis said.

The woman was able to make it out of the home, before the firefighters arrived, and she was taken to Paphos General for treatment.

Kettis added that the firefighters put on gas masks and entered the home to see if there was anyone else inside. He said that firefighters did not find anyone else inside, and managed to get rid three large gas cylinders, one of which was leaking.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

