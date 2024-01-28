January 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police raid prisons second time in Paphos crime case

By Nikolaos Prakas06
Authorities have struggled to control mobile phone usage in the prisons

Police conducted a raid on the central prisons on Sunday morning, to find information in relation to the case of prosecutor’s car set on fire a few weeks ago.

According to reports, police conducted a raid on two wings, specifically 5 and 2B.

They gathered various evidence, which they have seized and taken for testing.

Reports said that the raid was conducted from 2.30am until 3.30am and after police had received search warrants.

Ten days ago, police carried out another raid at the central prisons.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the raid aimed to conduct searches in the cells of convicts suspected of having links to the recent criminal activities in Paphos. No reports of arrests were made.

A Paphos public prosecutor’s car was completely destroyed earlier that week, while a police officer’s car was torched a few days before. A few weeks earlier another public prosecutor was injured by a bomb outside her home.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

