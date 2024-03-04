March 4, 2024

Andrestinos Papadopoulos dead at 88

Cypriot diplomat Andrestinos Papadopoulos died on Sunday at the age of 88, following a battle with cancer.

Papadopoulos was born in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in 1936, and went on to study in Athens, Geneva and London.

He served as the Cypriot foreign ministry’s director of political affairs, before serving as the country’s ambassador in Yugoslavia, Algeria, and Czechoslovakia.

He also served as Cyprus’ permanent representative to the Council of Europe.

In retirement, he wrote regularly for the Cyprus Mail and the Sunday Mail.

He is survived by his two sons, Vassilis and Nick.

