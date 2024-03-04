March 4, 2024

Coinbase crashed following Bitcoin (BTC) rally; Optimism (OP) inches toward ATH; NuggetRush (NUGX) turns investor favorite

  • Coinbase temporarily halted service amid the crypto market’s rise and Bitcoin’s explosive growth.
  • Optimism gears up to blow past its ATH following a remarkable rally.
  • NuggetRush becomes a go-to investment for investors seeking astounding gains.

What an exciting week it has been in the crypto space! Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship crypto, hit $63,000 on Wednesday, and Ethereum (ETH)—not to be left out of the fun—raced past $3,400. Guess which exchange couldn’t handle the market pump and had to halt its services? Coinbase, the largest CEX in the US.

Amid this temporary crash—although assets remained safe—customers couldn’t see their balance or trade. According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, “We are dealing with a LARGE surge of traffic,” with emphasis on “large.” However, according to recent news from Coinbase support, “We are starting to see Coinbase.com activity normalizing.” Guess Coinbase is now back in business—what a scare that would have been for customers!

Bitcoin’s rally is followed by an overall market surge, and without shying away, Optimism (OP) is on a roll as it inches toward its all-time high (ATH). But there is more: NuggetRush (NUGX), an emerging P2E memecoin, has become an investor favorite as they flock into the presale in droves, aiming to become early holders and enjoy staggering gains.

NuggetRush (NUGX): A promising ICO

NuggetRush (NUGX) has managed to stay in the spotlight despite Bitcoin stealing the show. As one of the most promising new ICOs, it has become a go-to investment for those seeking massive gains. Hence, the presale has been selling out fast.

The token is priced at only $0.018 in the fifth round of the ICO, which many have admitted is a steal. Meanwhile, analysts are predicting a mind-blowing 50x jump after its launch, positioning it as the best new crypto to invest in.

Besides its anticipated growth post-launch, investors are drawn to it because of its novelty. It combines P2E (play-to-earn), NFTs, and memes, which makes it poised for massive adoption and explosive growth. You can ride this bullish wave by becoming an early adopter—don’t miss out.

Coinbase crashed following impressive Bitcoin rally

Crypto exchange Coinbase experienced a scare following Bitcoin’s surge on Wednesday. The traffic caused by Bitcoin hitting $63,000 and Ethereum soaring past $3,400 saw the exchange temporarily halt services. According to Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO, “We are dealing with a LARGE surge of traffic – apologies for any issues you encounter. The team is working to remediate (this).” 

The exchange notified its users and expressed awareness of the ongoing issue, which is being fixed. In a tweet released by Coinbase Support on X (formerly Twitter), “We are starting to see Coinbase.com activity normalizing. We will continue to monitor our systems and provide updates.”

Amidst this incident, customers were assured that their assets were safe. The only downside was that they couldn’t view them or trade on the exchange. With 2024 shaping up to be a bull market, one can’t help but wonder how many times this scenario will play out. Hopefully, we won’t get to see this again.

Optimism (OP): Riding the Crypto wave

February was an exciting ride, from several massive airdrops like JUP and DYM to the market’s explosive rise. The crypto market experienced a huge inflow of liquidity this month, and Optimism (OP) got its fair share.

Mirroring the overall market, Optimism has been trading in an uptrend as it gears up to flip its all-time high of $4.50. According to analysts, we might likely see a new peak in the coming weeks, making OP one of the best coins to invest in.

To avoid FOMO (fear of missing out), now might be a great time to add Optimism to your portfolio. HODL and ride its wave to significant gains. WAGMI.

Conclusion

The crypto market is on the rise, and exchanges appear to be finding it hard to handle the traffic, as evident in Coinbase’s temporary crash. Meanwhile, in the crypto market, Optimism nears its peak following an impressive surge, while NuggetRush prepares for an explosive debut. To participate in the NUGX presale, click the link below.

