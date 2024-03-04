March 4, 2024

XM sponsorship of ARIS supports startup ecosystem

XM, an international company established as a leader in the investment industry in forex, CFD in shares, metals and more, is supporting education and skills-development initiatives actively by sponsoring ARIS (A Really Inspiring Space).

ARIS is a non-profit organisation established in partnership with Deloitte Cyprus, which provides innovative technology-based businesses with the necessary structure, guidance and network for the development of successful ventures.

Having been running successfully for the past six years, the accelerator programme is designed and curated by Deloitte’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Through the programme, ARIS supports start-ups that want to accelerate their trajectory and market penetration, as well as scale-ups that need business or financial support to develop and further expand, as well as contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem.

The accelerator programme is offered through an intensive 26-week training, aimed at providing a holistic overview to businesses in order to optimize their business model and accelerate their go-to-market strategy. Companies joining the programme are hosted in ARIS’ modern and technologically-advanced co-working space in the heart of Limassol. In addition, they receive the business support needed to further develop and expand their activities, via specialised seminars. Furthermore, the programme helps match them with mentors, with a wide range of expertise, who support founders in their business journey, with an emphasis on commercialisation, as well as financial and business sectors.

So far, ARIS has actively supported over 30 companies, achieving significant impact on the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. On November 20, 2023, four start-ups joined it, three of which are based in Cyprus. These companies have already participated in educational seminars on improving their business models, developing pitching skills, funding opportunities, technology consulting, fundamentals of building a strong brand and legal issues, and have also received guidance from Deloitte professionals and external mentors.

XM’s sponsorship of ARIS is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme. One of its main pillars is to promote access to education, the development of professional skills and promoting innovation, both in Cyprus and abroad.

Through its sponsorship, XM is helping to support the programme’s efforts to empower innovative businesses, and promote Cyprus as a leading start-up hub in the Middle East and Western Europe.

